Tyler Sanois was last seen on Sept. 17, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said.

Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Sanois has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and red sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).