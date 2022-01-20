The Missing: Body of Queens mom who disappeared New Year’s night recovered

The body of Yesely Sanchez, 43, was recovered on Jan. 17, 2022 after going missing on New Year’s night, police say. (Courtesy family)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The body of Yesely Sanchez, a 43-year-old Queens mother who disappeared on New Year’s night, was recovered Monday in the waters close to Lower Manhattan.

“She was found on the shoreline of Governors Island,” an NYPD spokesman told PIX11 News. “She had injuries consistent with a fall from a height,” he said.

Family members were notified earlier this week.

Sanchez’s small backpack had been found on the pedestrian walkway of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge after she went missing.

Her cellphone was discovered on the floor in the Mount Sinai West hospital emergency room on Tenth Avenue in Manhattan.

The mother of four had been struggling with personal issues.

Her youngest daughter had reached out to PIX11 News in the days after Yecely Sanchez went missing, hoping to find out what happened to her mother.

“She’s such a kind soul,” her daughter said last week.

Sanchez lived in the Queensbridge Houses.

The medical examiner’s office notified the NYPD that her body was brought to the morgue.