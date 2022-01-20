The Missing: Body of Queens mom who disappeared New Year’s night recovered

The Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Missing: Yesely Sanchez

The body of Yesely Sanchez, 43, was recovered on Jan. 17, 2022 after going missing on New Year’s night, police say. (Courtesy family)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The body of Yesely Sanchez, a 43-year-old Queens mother who disappeared on New Year’s night, was recovered Monday in the waters close to Lower Manhattan.

“She was found on the shoreline of Governors Island,” an NYPD spokesman told PIX11 News. “She had injuries consistent with a fall from a height,” he said.

Family members were notified earlier this week.

Sanchez’s small backpack had been found on the pedestrian walkway of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge after she went missing.

Her cellphone was discovered on the floor in the Mount Sinai West hospital emergency room on Tenth Avenue in Manhattan.

The mother of four had been struggling with personal issues.

Her youngest daughter had reached out to PIX11 News in the days after Yecely Sanchez went missing, hoping to find out what happened to her mother.

“She’s such a kind soul,” her daughter said last week.  

Sanchez lived in the Queensbridge Houses.

The medical examiner’s office notified the NYPD that her body was brought to the morgue.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Washington Heights middle school cheerleading squad needs support fund to go to Nationals

Third teen sentenced in murder of Tessa Majors

Award-winning singer John Lloyd Young returns to Feinstein's/54 Below

Expand Manhattan? Rutgers professor explains proposed plan

Deadly Times Square subway shove: Family of Michelle Alyssa Go speak out

East Harlem public housing residents 'feel like popsicles' in their homes

More Manhattan

Queens Videos

Overturned dump truck on Cross Island Parkway causes traffic delays

Students face mental health crisis amid omicron surge

New Queens coworking space aims to help entrepreneurs grow their food business

Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

The Missing: Dad drives through NY, NJ looking for 14-year-old daughter

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter