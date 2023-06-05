FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD was asking the public’s help Monday to find an 11-year-old girl from Fordham Heights in the Bronx.

Alema Kalic was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, leaving a family member’s home on Bryant Avenue. The location is within the jurisdiction of the 41st Precinct.

Alema is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

When she left the relative’s house on Sunday, the 11-year-old was wearing a gray sweater, orange shirt, blue shorts, and black sneakers.

Alema lives on Marion Avenue in the Bronx.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).