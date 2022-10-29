Staten Island Ferry boats at the St. George Terminal, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday.

The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came home from school Sept. 21.

The girl had started seventh grade at Intermediate School 51 on Staten Island in early September. The woman on the ferry had a daughter with her who attends school with the 12-year-old.

They told police, “She’s right over there.”

After police checked their iPhones to find the missing girl’s photo, they approached the middle schooler, and she confirmed her name.

The 12-year-old was brought to Staten Island University Medical Center North for evaluation.

PIX11 News interviewed the 12-year-old’s worried mother back on Oct. 7. She talked about red flags that cropped up when her daughter started sixth grade at a different school in September 2021.

The mother said she entered her daughter’s room one night to find the girl, then 11, chatting on the computer with an older man who had obscured his face. The mother brought the computer to school the next day and received a replacement tablet.

On Saturday night, the NYPD told PIX11 News the girl’s mother had been reunited with her at the hospital.