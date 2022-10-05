Le’Airra Ivery, left, and Jackeline Caraballo were last seen leaving a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said.

Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, were last seen leaving the at-risk youth center at 2050 Dean St. in Crown Heights at around 11:35 p.m., police said. Investigators believe the girls were headed to an unknown location in the Bronx.

Police described Ivery as Black, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 214 pounds, with dark-colored eyes and dark-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Caraballo is described as Hispanic, 5 foot, 3 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds with dark-colored eyes and dark-colored hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).