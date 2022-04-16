THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx dad was frantically looking for his 13-year-old daughter and a foster child in his care, after they didn’t come home from school Tuesday.

Enrique Rivera said his daughter, Scarlett Rivera, 13, and her friend, Mariah Sanchez — also 13 — called him Tuesday afternoon, a bit later than their usual after-school call.

“They got out at 1:00,” Enrique Rivera said. “They decided to hang out. Their normal time of getting out is 3:20 p.m.”

Another relative, Jaelinda Rivera, told PIX11 News that Scarlett “left school with Mariah and two other boys from school.” The father said the girls attend a charter school on Garrison Avenue in the Hunts Point area of the Bronx.

“They got off the bus at 161st Street by the courthouse,” Enrique Rivera said. “It was 4:39 p.m.”

Rivera said another friend of the girls took pictures of them with two boys.

“I get out of work at 5 p.m,” Enrique Rivera added, speaking of his porter job in upper Manhattan. “I told them to come by my job because my mom had an appointment.”

Rivera noted Mariah Sanchez came to live with him and his daughter last October and “she came into my custody, full care, as of Feb. 19. I am a foster parent.”

Rivera added that Mariah Sanchez “caught an attitude” with him on the phone Tuesday and he said, “I didn’t do anything to be disrespected.”

The father said he was working as a porter at a building in upper Manhattan and thought the girls would reach him by bus.

“They went to 151st on Edgecombe,” Rivera claimed, telling PIX11 News the girls said they had stopped to visit another friend.

“Next thing you know, it’s 6 p.m. and the phone goes through voicemail. Then it’s 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m,” he said.

Enrique Rivera said he filed a missing persons report with the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. PIX11 News confirmed the report was filed.

Now, Rivera has been trying to track down the two girls through Instagram, Facebook and Citizen app.