15-year-old Bronx boy missing as temps expected to plunge again

Photo of Duane Taylor, 15, who police said went missing after last being seen at his Castle Hill home in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022. (NYPD)

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a teenage boy they say vanished in his Bronx neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, 15-year-old Duane Taylor went missing after last being seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home at the Castle Hill Houses, located on Seward Avenue in the Castle Hill neighborhood.

Police described the boy as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities said it was unknown what the teen was last ween wearing.

His disappearance comes as temperatures In the city are expected go plunge below freezing Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The NYPD released the above photo of the missing boy in hopes the public could help locate him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

