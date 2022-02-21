13-year-old LI boy missing for nearly a week: police

Jamell Harris, 13, has been missing for almost a week, police said. (Credit: NCPD)

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. (PIX11) — Authorities have been searching for a Hempstead boy who has been missing for almost a week, police said Sunday.

Jamell Harris, 13, was last seen at his Terrace Avenue residence, according to detectives. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday and his disappearance was reported to police 5 p.m. Sunday.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 185 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, while his clothing description and possible destination are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.