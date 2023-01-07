The mother of the 13-year-old girl who returned home Friday night. (Credit: Family handout)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 13-year-old daughter of a Manhattan nurse returned home Friday night, less than 24 hours after her mother made a tearful plea on PIX11 News.

“Her friends told her she was on the news,” the girl’s mother told PIX11 News. “She’s angry.”

The mother said she did what she had to do, after seeing disturbing Instagram videos of her daughter hanging around people who had guns, drugs, and apparent gang connections.

“I love her,” the mom said.

The girl’s older cousin, 15-year-old Jazzymae Rivera, did not return to her family home in the Bronx and is still considered an endangered runaway.

The 13-year-old’s mother contacted PIX11 News several days after her daughter left home, two days after Christmas.

The girl had taken an exam for Catholic high school last November but was starting to break curfews in recent weeks.

Friday night, the mother took her daughter to a Manhattan hospital to be checked out.



And because the mother had a PINS warrant taken out on her daughter, which means “person in need of supervision,” the girl will need to appear before a Family Court judge so treatment options can be discussed.

“The judge has to see her because she has an open warrant,” the mother said. “Because it’s off hours, she will go to a family planning center first.”