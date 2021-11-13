12-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx: police

Police released an image of Krystal Crespo, 12, who was reported missing in the Bronx (NYPD)

THE BRONX — Police have launched a search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx.

Krystal Crespo was last seen around 5:35 p.m. at her residence in the vicinity of East 152nd Street and Union Avenue in the Woodstock neighborhood, police said.

Crespo is described to be 5 feet 6 inches, 115 pounds with a thin build, police said. She has brown eyes, black shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and black and red sneakers, according to cops.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).