12-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx has been gone for more than two weeks

The Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Leia Moreno was last seen at her Bronx home on Oct. 30, 2021 (NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A 12-year-old girl was last seen at her Bronx home more than two weeks ago, police said Monday.

NYPD officials said Leia Moreno was last seen on Oct. 30 at her Grand Concourse home near East 167th Street.

She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Moreno, who has brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, pink sneakers and eyeglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

NYPD investigating decomposed bodies found in Bronx apartment

Badly decomposed bodies of man, woman found inside Bronx apartment

Parents protest proposed NY COVID vaccine mandate for students

Bronx church community holds food pantry for residents in need

Infrastructure bill impacts local expressway

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter