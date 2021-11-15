12-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx has been gone for more than two weeks

Leia Moreno was last seen at her Bronx home on Oct. 30, 2021 (NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A 12-year-old girl was last seen at her Bronx home more than two weeks ago, police said Monday.

NYPD officials said Leia Moreno was last seen on Oct. 30 at her Grand Concourse home near East 167th Street.

She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Moreno, who has brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, pink sneakers and eyeglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).