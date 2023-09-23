CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) — How much do you want to change the world?

Would you stand in the pouring rain for more than six hours to see Red Hot Chili Peppers?

These are the questions some are asking after the massive Global Citizen Festival concluded after a day and evening of unrelenting rain.

Despite the dreary weather, there was something for everyone at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jungkook of BTS fame, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and a salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Organizers estimate that more than 60,000 supporters, mostly members of Gen Z, gathered in Central Park. Most tickets are free in exchange for fans taking action on climate change, extreme poverty, gender inequality, and other issues.

Can a festival like this really change the world?

“Yes,” Hannah Morelli, a Global Citizen festival attendee, told PIX11 News. “I think it brings people together. We all come together to take action and make a change,” she added.

Each year this global citizen festival coincides with the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness about global issues like climate change and poverty.

Some Global citizens say they have learned a lot.

“One in five women in the U.S. miss school because of menstrual issues,” Jayda Hatcher, another Global Citizen attendee, told PIX11 News. “I did not know that. It changed my perspective on how the government does not pay attention to women’s bodies,” she added.

So, while it was a learning experience for some, it was a music and dance spectacle for others, united for one cause.

“It brought a lot of people together to show what we can all do,” Dru Valerie, another Global Citizen Attendee, told PIX11 News.

There were also dozens of speakers urging this huge crowd to continue their work as global citizens.