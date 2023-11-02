NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thanksgiving is the next major holiday, but many people want to skip right to Christmas and start decorating.

So how early is too early to put up a tree?

A Christmas tree company in the U.K. is setting the record straight on the proper time to deck the halls.

Christmas Tree World said that according to tradition, decorations should go up on the first day of Advent, which is the fourth Sunday before Christmas.

This year, the first day of Advent falls on Sunday, Dec. 3.

