For the season finale of “The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder,” expect to learn more about “Suga Mama.” The beloved character is voiced by veteran actress JoMarie Payton who is best known for the 90’s series “Family Mattes.”

Payton enjoys bringing “Suga Mama” to life and can’t wait for fans to hear her backstory. The episode airs Wednesday, April 20th on Disney+.