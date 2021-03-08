The Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Bike Week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Naked Cowboy is shown

Naked Cowboy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police arrested the Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and cited him for panhandling as he worked a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Court records show 51-year-old Robert Burck was arrested Saturday. He’s widely known for wearing only white briefs, cowboy boots and a hat while playing guitar in New York City.

The Naked Cowboy is a regular at Bike Week on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Police said Burck was arrested after officers spotted people tucking dollar bills into his guitar after taking photographs.

He was released from jail Sunday morning.

Manhattan Videos

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

Plant-based community fridge on the Lower East Side helps feed New Yorkers

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Create a healthy lifestyle

I wanna know: Isaac Mizrahi weighs in on gen z vs. millennials style debate

George Floyd killing: Jury selection begins in Chauvin trial

'Happily' star Kerry Bishé talks dark romantic comedy from Jack Black

NYPL celebrates Women's History Month

Movie theater owner talks NYC business reopening

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Chilly Monday before spring-like week ahead

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

@PIX11News on Twitter