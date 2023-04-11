NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures soared into the mid-70s on Tuesday under sunny skies. The warming trend continues for the rest of the week as the winds come off the southwest and we will see a climb into the 80s.

By Friday, we may see records in jeopardy as temperatures reach the mid-80s.

A weak disturbance has brought some clouds around for Tuesday night. The cloud cover will act as a blanket, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s in the city. Some spots away in the city will end up into the upper 40s.

Any clouds on Wednesday morning will give way to more sunshine. In the afternoon, expect highs to climb toward 80. Similar to Tuesday, the humidity will be very low and there will be a breeze around. Those conditions will allow any fires that develop to spread rather easily.

By Thursday, we will start to see temperatures rise further into the mid-80s under sunny skies. Records for the day are actually closer to 90 degrees, so it will be hard to break the current them.

The case is different on Friday. Temperatures will climb once again into the mid-80s. The record high in Central Park for that day is 85, so there will be a better shot of breaking it.

Cooler temperatures will start to make a return during the weekend. A system offshore may bring a shower late in the day on Saturday, but it should still be a nice day overall. Highs will be in the mid-70s. On Sunday, we will back down into the upper 60s. Clouds will be on the increase thanks to an approaching cold front. The front will bring some scattered showers late at night and into Monday morning.

While Monday may start unsettled, skies should clear out as the day progresses. Temperatures will be cooler with highs backing down into the mid-60s.