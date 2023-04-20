BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Developers who want to build a 3-billion dollar casino and hotel complex in Coney Island met with community members Wednesday night. Thor Equities, Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation, and Legends are working on their application to submit to the New York State Gaming Commission.

They are hoping to win one of only three casino licenses for downstate New York.

Their proposed plan known as “The Coney” would include a casino, hotel, indoor waterpark, and a museum. “They’ve been telling you there’s going to be a bridge, you ain’t getting no bridge!” One resident yelled during the public portion part of the meeting.

“We don’t want to see a casino, we don’t want to see people in the community becoming addicted to gambling, and then going bankrupt,” said Alice Pote of United Front Against Displacement.

As previously reported by PIX11, the competition is fierce for casino licenses.

Developers are also hoping for the right to open a casino in Times Square and another group wants to build near Willets Point by Citi Field. In addition to the three developers who want to open a casino in different parts of the city, another group wants to open a casino out on Long Island.

“Ultimately the proposal will bring more jobs and economic growth to the area,” said Robert Cornegy, a consultant on the casino project for Coney Island. He also added that having more activity could prevent crime, and a private security force along with an enhanced police force will make the area in Brooklyn safer.