NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York renters have been calling 311 more frequently to report unsafe conditions due to mold found in their apartments.

RentHop is a website that uses math, information, and methodology to rank apartments based on quality-investigated mold reports from 2017 through July 2023.

The website found that Fordham Heights in the Bronx gets the most mold complaints, averaging about 656 yearly. Flatbush, out in Brooklyn is the second moldiest neighborhood within the five boroughs, with almost 500 complaints. University Heights, Tremont, and Belmont; all neighborhoods in the Bronx round out the top five.

The study pointed to some possible reasons for the surge of complaints, including Hurricane Ida, hotter springs, and wetter summers.