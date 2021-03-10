‘The Brady Bunch’ connection to Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — It was the bombshell interview that rocked the royal family, but Oprah’s televised chat with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also sparked an unexpected interest in patio chairs. And those chairs have a connection to “The Brady Bunch.”

The chairs were sold by a company owned by Christopher Knight. He played middle son Peter in the iconic 70s television show.

In a post on Instagram, Knight said, “To our pleasant surprise our wicker and acacia Burchett Outdoor Club Chairs were used for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

He said they were currently “out of stock.” He urged fans to visit a link on Amazon to see when they are back in stock.

Early Wednesday, they appeared to be available for $899 a pair. Earlier reports had them selling for $554.

Knight’s post came as a welcome sight to interview watchers who admired the chairs.

Several posted to Twitter wondering where they were from.

ID LOVE 2 HAVE THOSE PATIO CHAIRS N GIANT RUG!! WHERED YA GET EM @Oprah ?? #OprahMeghanHarry — Didi Akers (@quietyouuu) March 8, 2021

Loved Oprah's patio chairs! — Ken Wilson (@KenWilson84) March 8, 2021

My biggest take from this interview is I want Oprah’s garden chairs to go with my new patio heaters. — Michael (@BoxingFanatic_) March 8, 2021