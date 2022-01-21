‘The Bonds We Share’: Life lessons from cultures worldwide

You may not be able to travel abroad this year, but you can take a cue from other countries and find your inner peace.

Psychiatrist, Dr. Glenn Losack, is the author of “The Bonds We Share,” which focuses on how countries around the world maintain a sense of happiness and passion for life.

Losack has traveled around the world and picked several places that have a culture he believes we can adopt.

Spain: Those in Spain have less of an emphasis on the workday – working all the time is not everything. Living a pleasurable life, such as sitting in a cafe, going on long vacations or having philosophical discussions are all priorities.

How to achieve:

  • Set aside time to enjoy a long coffee break with a friend and catch up on some interesting conversations. Bring a list of things you’d like to talk about.
  • If a long vacation is not an option, think of creative ways to experience where you live in a new way. Think out of the box and go on weekend getaways, become a tourist in your own town or city) 
  • Think of down time as a necessity to living a healthy life, not something that ends up at the bottom of your priority list. 

India: The population looks at life through a spiritual lens-engaging in regular prayer as a source of well-being.

How to achieve:

  • Recognizing the purpose in your life and how one fits into the bigger picture of life.
  • Taking time to breath and let life be – without racing from point A to point B on a daily basis.
  • Leaning into a belief in Karma and a knowingness that each person is where they need to be spiritually.

The Dominican Republic: They experience the joy living in the moment and socializing

How to achieve:

  • Speak with your neighbors – grow your sense of community.
  • Go out of your way to meet new people in your community.
  • Focus on enjoying the moment and being present. There is a joy in finding and savoring time with family, friends.

Bangladesh: Fulfillment is not connected to material acquisitions. It comes from simple pleasures like play, socializing, and religion.

How to achieve:

  • Identify an activity that you find enjoyable with others. Something that’s free. Include this into your life on a weekly basis.
  • Find ways to cut out activities that are isolating or include too much alone time. 
  • Make it a priority to connect with people who make you laugh, and who bring out the fun side of your personality.

