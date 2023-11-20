NEW YORK (PIX11) — AAA is warning drivers to brace themselves, as 88% of travelers will take to the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s 49 million drivers to be precise.

The smartest move you can make to beat the traffic jams is leave before Wednesday if you can. The worst time to travel is Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening after work. Leaving very early Thursday morning is a better option than Wednesday night.

Some good news, the drive should be cheaper this year. Gasoline prices are anywhere from 30 cents to 60 cents a gallon cheaper than last year.

As for coming back from your holiday getaway, AAA recommends getting on the road before Sunday, as that is the second busiest travel time of the Thanksgiving holiday rush.