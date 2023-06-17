BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Sea creatures of all shapes and sizes danced and splashed their way down Surf Avenue, for The 41st annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade.

It kicked off around 1 pm, Saturday afternoon, and is considered the nation’s largest art parade.

“It’s a throwback to the old Mardi Gras parades that Coney Island used to have, going back 75, 100 years,” Adam Rinn, the artistic director of Coney Island USA said. “It’s been transformed into a modern sea pageant almost, where the sea comes alive on land in the most artistic and creative ways possible.”

To mark the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Bronx rapper Kool Keith served as King Neptune.

The parade’s Queen Mermaid was Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of Cultural Affairs for the City of New York.