BRONX (PIX11) — The two toddlers from separate homes, who were rushed to the hospital this week after having overdosed on illegal drugs in the Bronx are recovering, sources say.

Each child was given Narcan at Saint Barnabas Health Systems after a two-year-old was found unresponsive and a separate 18-month-old was also given CPR.

“If they had been down for more than ten minutes if they survive, they’ll probably have severe injury to the brain not a good outcome,” said Dr. David Shipman the pediatrics director at SBH system,

Investigators believe both substances taken by the tots were a combination of cocaine and pills.

“If Narcan is used and it was effective it’s a good indication the ingested drug was an opioid,” said Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino who heads up the New York DEA field office. Tarantino, warns most street drugs are commonly laced with fentanyl.

“The smallest amounts are lethal. The ingestion of a substance is potentially deadly. People need to be mindful of what they put in their own bodies and what they leave in open space of their homes.”

In court documents, the three parents arrested denied keeping drugs in the house.

One of the parents told cops she didn’t know where the cocaine came from.

“No one would bring cocaine into the house. I used to do cocaine, but that was when I was 19,” said 37-year-old Cassidy Reid, who was charged with child endangerment. She states on Monday, she woke up from a nap and her 2-year-old was not breathing.

The next day, in a separate incident involving a child, an 18-month-old was given CPR by her parents after having a house party.

“There could be drug paraphernalia in the house we had a housewarming so there could be anything but marijuana is our drug of choice,” said one father Karon Powell of a separate incident.

“No matter where it is they can get into it unless it is locked up that is the bottom line,” Dr. Shipman warned.

All of the parents were charged with child endangerment and drug offenses and granted bail.

Both children continue to recover.