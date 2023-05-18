BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Tenants, organizers with Make the Road, and local councilmembers marched in Bushwick Thursday, calling on state lawmakers to pass the Good Cause Eviction Bill.

For tenants living in unregulated apartments, the legislation would require their landlords to justify evicting, like failing to pay rent.

Rent increases would be limited too.

Make the Road organizer Jennifer Hernandez believes the legislation hasn’t passed because lawmakers “obviously don’t feel the pressure.”

The current session for the state legislature ends on June 8th.

PIX11 News contacted Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office for her stance on the legislation but her office declined to comment. Hochul has yet to say whether she supports the bill.