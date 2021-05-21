NEW YORK — A national outage at a technology provider temporarily caused systemwide issues at multiple airlines, including several at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday morning.

John F. Kennedy International Airport reported JetBlue and American Airlines were experiencing outages in their check-in system. As of 5:45 a.m., check-in service has returned, but travelers have been advised to allow extra travel time.

The check In System for American Airlines and JetBlue has returned, however please allow extra time for your travel plans — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) May 21, 2021

Joseph Maclerio was one of the travelers impacted by the outage.

He told PIX11 News the system had been down for more than an hour and there was no time frame as to when it will be restored.

Customers were seen crowding at the terminal waiting for any information on their travel status.

In a previous statement to PIX11 News, JetBlue said a national outage at Sabre, a network that provides technology solutions for the travel industry, has affected airport and customer support systems, including checking in, accepting new bookings or changes to existing reservations.