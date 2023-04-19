NEW YORK (PIX11) — A big warm-up is in store for the rest of the week, but the sea breeze may prevent coastal sections from seeing summer-like temperatures. Cooler temperatures come in during the weekend, but a frontal boundary looks to bring the chance of some much-needed rain.

Skies will remain clear Wednesday evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. Some clouds will move in overnight ahead of an approaching warm front.

Thursday will start out with a fair amount of clouds with an outside chance of a shower to the north. The rest of the day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will make their way up into the upper 60s to around 70. Along coastal sections, temperatures will be much cooler and keep temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Inland areas may see temperatures climb further into the 70s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Expect more of the same on Friday. The sun will be out, but the wind direction will play a big role in how warm it gets. Temperatures in the city will rise into the upper 70s to around 80. For the Jersey Shore and Long Island, the sea breeze will likely cap temperatures in the 60s, while areas to the west may see highs approach the lower 80s.

Saturday looks to be a decent day with partly sunny skies.

The clouds will keep temperatures in the lower 70s, but it should dry until late at night as an approaching cold front makes its way to the east coast. Showers will develop overnight and they may linger through at least the middle part of Sunday. There are indications that it may even stick around through the afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s for much of the day.

Early next week, temperatures will be more seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid-60s.