NEW YORK (PIX11)— Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly performed sex acts on two teens after threatening them with a knife in the Bronx this month, sources and authorities said.

The first incident occurred near Eastchester Road and Burke Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. on May 1. The suspect pulled a knife on a 14-year-old boy and forced him between two cars before performing oral sex on him, according to an NYPD source. After the boy tried to flee, the suspect got angry and grabbed his phone and forced the victim to give him oral sex, the source said.

Another 14-year-old boy is the victim of a similar incident on Saturday. Police said the knife-wielding perpetrator approached the boy at East 229th Street and Schieffelin Place at 4 p.m. The suspect then took the boy’s phone and performed oral sex on him, officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police released a video of the unidentified male sought in the incidents.

