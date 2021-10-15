Teenager critically injured near Brooklyn playground released from hospital

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old girl was greeted by cheers and applause as she was released from a Brooklyn-area hospital Friday.
A week prior, she was shot in the head and critically injured near a Gowanus playground.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 in the vicinity of Wyckoff and Bond streets near the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park.
It is believed she was not the intended target, police said.
A recent report from the NYPD showed shootings involving children and teenagers skyrocketing in the past year.
Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 26, there were 89 shooting victims ages 17 and younger — up from 84 in 2020 and 45 in 2019, per the NYPD.
Sixteen children or teens were shot and killed between Jan 1. and Sept. 26, an increase of over 136% compared to the same time period in 2019, when three young lives were claimed. In 2020, seven shooting victims ages 17 or younger died during that time frame.