Teenager critically injured near Brooklyn playground released from hospital

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old girl was greeted by cheers and applause as she was released from a Brooklyn-area hospital Friday.

A week prior, she was shot in the head and critically injured near a Gowanus playground.

New video provided by the NYPD shows a 16-year-old girl being released from the hospital after being shot in the head last Friday. Police do not believe she was the intended target. pic.twitter.com/8NNQ1BNv0N — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 15, 2021

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 in the vicinity of Wyckoff and Bond streets near the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park.

It is believed she was not the intended target, police said.

A recent report from the NYPD showed shootings involving children and teenagers skyrocketing in the past year.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 26, there were 89 shooting victims ages 17 and younger — up from 84 in 2020 and 45 in 2019, per the NYPD.

Sixteen children or teens were shot and killed between Jan 1. and Sept. 26, an increase of over 136% compared to the same time period in 2019, when three young lives were claimed. In 2020, seven shooting victims ages 17 or younger died during that time frame.