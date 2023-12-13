MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A teenager is accused of stabbing a 13-year-old fellow student multiple times at a middle school in Orange County, New York, police said Wednesday.

The teen suspect, who was not identified, is also 13 years old, according to Wallkill police.

The stabbing happened at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown, located roughly 65 miles north of New York City. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A message on the school’s website initially said two students were taken to a hospital. However, police later said only one student was stabbed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young people who were injured and affected in today’s incident and our entire Monhagen Middle School community,” officials said in a statement.

The school was placed on lockdown after the stabbing. Students were dismissed early at 9:45 a.m., according to school officials.

There was an increased police presence at other schools in the district for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Officials did not specify the charges against the teenager.

