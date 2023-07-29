NEW YORK (PIX11) — As New Yorkers are battling the heat, many have been heading to the beach to cool down, but an unfortunate outcome has been multiple drownings in the past two days.

A 19-year-old boy who went missing in the water at Jacob Riis Park Beach on Friday night has been found dead, officials said.

First responders searched for a 19-year-old who went missing after going into the ocean at Jacob Riis Park Beach around 7:45 p.m., officials said. Witnesses say lifeguards called everyone out of the water, but many defied those orders.

“They called everybody out the water, and everybody came out. Once they left off, everyone ran back in. They didn’t want to finish their time in the ocean because the lifeguards went off duty. So they went back in and that’s when things got bad,” according to witnesses.

The incident happened a day after a 15-year-old boy went missing in the water while playing with his brother at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn. The search continues for the 15-year-old, who is presumed to have drowned.