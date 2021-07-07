Teen surrenders to police in Times Square tourist shooting: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A 16-year-old turned himself in to police in connection with the shooting of a tourist in Times Square, police officials said Wednesday.

The shooting of the 21-year-old Marine, who was visiting the city, happened on the evening of June 27.

The victim was shot near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue, according to the NYPD. A 911 call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. The injured man was not the intended target of the shooting.

Several men were involved in a dispute that escalated; one person pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting the 21-year-old man, police sources said. The man was with his family outside a hotel when he was struck.

He suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The 16-year-old male turned himself in Wednesday at a Midtown Manhattan police precinct. Officials did not immediately provide any information on potential charges.

The shooting followed another high-profile incident in the same part of town just weeks prior.

In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.

The NYPD previously released video of the alleged gunman in the second Times Square shooting.

Concerns over the safety of the tourist destination and Manhattan landmark — as well as the addition of NYPD personnel in the area — followed the shootings, as violent crime continues to be a hot-button issue among city leaders and New Yorkers themselves.