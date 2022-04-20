WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attacker smashed a teen in the head with a glass bottle aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Wednesday.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the 17-year-old rider had a dispute with a man while inside an A subway train, according to officials. The man attacked the teen with a glass bottle, causing the victim to suffer several lacerations to his head. Police said he was taken to a hospital after the attack. The suspect fled the train at the 168th Street subway station.

The attack adds to the string of assaults recently reported by police after Mayor Eric Adams doubled police presence in the subway system following a shooting in a subway station in Brooklyn.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the attack have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).