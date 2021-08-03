Team USA swimming stars celebrate Olympic medals with Empire State Building trip

MANHATTAN — After a successful trip to Tokyo, members of Team USA’s swim team aren’t heading home just yet. They made a pit stop at the Empire State Building to celebrate their wins.

Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals and is enjoying the view from the 86th Floor Observatory.

“I’ve been to New York a couple of times, but I’ve actually never been up here, but this is pretty cool,” Dressel said. “Being able to actually see the city instead of just sides of buildings, it’s pretty special up here.”

Ryan Murphy won gold, silver, and bronze medals.

“It’s really cool to come here after a really successful Olympic Games with Team USA.”

Abbey Weitzeil, a four-time Olympic medalist, said this year was different with COVID regulations and no spectators, but they made the most of it.

“The team and athletes did a very good job of even just being in the stands and cheering and making the environment the best that we can,” Weitzeil said.

It was Regan Smith’s first time at the Olympics, and she’s going home with two silver medals and a bronze.

“It was a ton of fun,” Smith said. “It was great to get to know and bond with teammates. Competing at the highest stage in the world was super special.”

Of Dressel’s five gold medals, three are from individual wins.

“Being able to represent the flag on my cap, it’s been really special for me,” Dressel added.

After a long trip away from home and competing, they’re all looking forward to being back in their own beds and spending time with family.

