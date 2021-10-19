Teacher goes into wrong apartment after night of drinking, shoots resident in the back after being escorted out: cops

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A newly hired physical education teacher allegedly entered the wrong apartment after a night of drinking and shot the resident in the back after he was escorted out of the home, police said.

The teacher, along with another new employee at a Florida elementary school, were arrested after the shooting.

One of the teachers mistakenly climbed into bed with the man, his wife and their baby, and the other teacher went to the bathroom before the male occupant of the house escorted them out, according to an arrest affidavit.

The arrest report says teacher Darius Cohen got into a scuffle with the male occupant while outside. Cohen chased him and fired four shots, striking him once in the back.

PIX11 News contributed to this report.