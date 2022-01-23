Tax season begins Monday: What the IRS says you should know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With tax filing season beginning on Monday — 17 days earlier than last year — the Internal Revenue Service has issued some reminders.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS offered these five tips to help taxpayers speed up the process and avoid delays.

Use e-file and direct deposit to file an return.

Collect all documents before preparing your tax forms; make sure stimulus payment and advance Child Tax Credit information is accurate.

Use online resources before calling the IRS to avoid lengthy phone delays.

If you’re waiting on your 2020 tax return to be processed, enter $0 for last year’s Adjusted Gross Income on the 2021 tax form.

Free resources are available to those who need help filing.

The deadline for filing taxes is April 18, three days later than the typical April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of an Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, in Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have to file by Oct.17.

For more tips to help prepare for the 2021 tax season, visit the IRS website here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.