Task force recommends restorative justice, mental health awareness in schools

NEW YORK — A task force meant to help city schools work through the trauma and tribulations of the past year revealed its recommendations to the Department of Education Tuesday.

Students across the city suffered for 18 months through a pandemic — which closed schools and prompted remote learning, among a myriad of other stressors — and a racial reckoning.

The path to healing is not a clear road.

The task force, primarily meant to tackle disciplinary and safety issues, recommended schools use pro-mental health approaches, restorative justice and police-free buildings rather than punitive measures.

The group was made up of 12 individuals, including four students. They tackled budgetary issues and unequal investment in policing and growth, one student explained.

The Dept. of Education said it’s on track to transition control of school safety agents away from the NYPD by June 2022, but did not provide specifics for the upcoming school year.