Target partnering with CVS to distribute vaccine in 600 locations nationwide

News

by: Wes Wilson, KXAN,

Posted: / Updated:

Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

MINNEAPOLIS (KXAN) — Target and CVS announced a partnership Wednesday that will allow CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies located within Target stores in more than 600 locations.

The vaccine will be for both Target and CVS customers as well as employees.

Target says it already supports CVS-administered vaccinations every year for the flu, as well as shingles and pneumonia. This is an extension of that partnership.

“We’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines. We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments,” Target said in a news release.

To apply to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS store inside Target, you’ll still need to go to CVS.com to check your eligibility and see if there’s a participating location near you.

Target said it plans to expand this partnership, saying it’s “looking forward to providing even more support in the coming months.”

Target also plans to work on public vaccine education efforts, including the Health Action Alliance and the Ad Council’s new campaign. The campaign seeks to reach communities of color, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and are getting the vaccine at lower rates.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

@PIX11News on Twitter