(WJW) — Target is once again welcoming shoppers to trade in their old car seats for a 20%-off coupon toward new car seats, strollers and select baby gear.

All Target stores are participating in the September 2021 Car Seat Trade-In program and will have drop-off boxes for guests’ unwanted car seats located near guest services starting Sunday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 25.

Since the program launched in April 2016, Target has recycled more than 22.2 million pounds of car seats.

For more information on the program, click here.