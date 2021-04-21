Taking a knee among athlete protests banned at Tokyo Olympics, IOC says

A woman with her dog walks past the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC says athlete protests and political messages will remain banned at the Olympics.

A survey found that a majority of competitors were in favor of keeping the ban in place; that means raising a fist on the podium or taking a knee would still risk punishment at the Tokyo Games this year.

The IOC said it surveyed more than 3,500 athletes over the past year and that 70% said it was “not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views” on the field of play or at the opening or closing ceremony.

