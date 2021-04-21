Taking a knee among athlete protests banned at Tokyo Olympics, IOC says

NEW YORK --- Even as advocates praise the Derek Chauvin verdict in the murder of George Floyd, they stressed this moment needs to bring change.

Wednesday, the justice department signaled they would return to the Obama-era practice of taking a long and hard look at police departments, beginning with the Minneapolis PD.

"We undertake this task with determination and urgency knowing that change cannot wait," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The DOJ is opening what is known as a "pattern and practice" investigation into potentially biased policing. Garland said it will likely result in a legal agreement to resolve systemic misconduct if problems are uncovered.

Under former President Trump, the DOJ essentially stopped enforcing these types of agreements, and opened only one new investigation into police, compared to 25 during the Obama years.

However, systematically reform the thousands of police agencies around the country will require Congress to act.

Democratic Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer signaled on the Senate floor Wednesday he was ready.