Taking a knee among athlete protests banned at Tokyo Olympics, IOC says

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC says athlete protests and political messages will remain banned at the Olympics.
A survey found that a majority of competitors were in favor of keeping the ban in place; that means raising a fist on the podium or taking a knee would still risk punishment at the Tokyo Games this year.
The IOC said it surveyed more than 3,500 athletes over the past year and that 70% said it was “not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views” on the field of play or at the opening or closing ceremony.