Suspects arrested for holding teen at gunpoint near Staten Island school: NYPD

Two suspects assaulted a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man near a Staten Island high school. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy Dec. 6, police said.

Video of the attack showed two suspects holding the teen at gunpoint near Susan E. Wagner High School in Staten Island.

One of the suspects punched the victim repeatedly, while the other struck him in the head with a firearm.

Those suspects — 23-year-old Raevon Drough and 18-year-old Jayvon Gordon — both face charges in the attack.

Drough is being charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, menacing and assault.

Gordon is facing charges of reckless endangerment and assault.