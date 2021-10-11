Suspected cartel gunmen in north Mexico kill 3-year-old boy

MEXICO CITY — Suspected drug cartel gunmen opened fire on a car, killing a 3-year-old boy and wounding the child’s parents, authorities in northern Mexico said.

Prosecutors for the border state of Sonora said that after Monday’s attack in Ciudad Obregon, the father managed to drive the car to a hospital, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

The state prosecutors’ office said in a statement that “it hurts us as a society when drug cartels take the lives of children.”

Sonora has been wracked by gang violence, including the killings of at least half a dozen Indigenous people.

