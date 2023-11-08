NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times while riding the subway last Thursday, according to police.

The victim was headed northbound on an E train at around 6:40 p.m. when the suspect began an argument with the victim. At some point during the argument, the assailant stabbed the victim in the torso, abdomen, and thigh, police said.

The assailant got off the train at the 42nd Steet-Port Authority station and fled on foot. The victim went to Hudson Regional Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.

The attacker was described by police as a man believed to be 40-50 years old. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, a white t-shirt, tan sweatpants, white sneakers, and a brown winter hat. He was seen carrying a black backpack, police said.

