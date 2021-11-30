Cops are searching for Daniel Velasquez in connection to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn on May 18, 2021 (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Authorities have identified a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn in May.

Daniel Velasquez, 43, allegedly stabbed a man in the torso during a dispute on May 18 in the vicinity of Dekalb Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said.

The victim, Tayebe Henderson, 47, was found with a stab wound to his chest inside the lobby of a building and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Velasquez is described to be 5 feet 5 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the area of Broadway and Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).