NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cheers from family and friends and volunteers on learning 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found alive.

Craig Nelson Ross Junior, 47, is now behind bars and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Sena disappeared while riding her bicycle on Saturday in an upstate park while camping with her family. When an exhaustive search yielded only her abandoned bike, police issued an amber alert suspecting abduction.

Police say Ross Junior’s fingerprints were found on a ransom note he placed in the Sena family’s mailbox early Monday morning.

Swat teams responded to his camper behind his mother’s home and found Charlotte Sena in a closet. Sena was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The Governor said she did not appear to be outwardly harmed. Sena is now reunited with the family who released the following statement.

“We are thrilled that she is home, and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets. A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the family, friends, and volunteers.”

Police said Ross Junior’s fingerprint on the ransom note matched his fingerprint from a 1999 DWI arrest in Saratoga, NY. Governor Hochul said the suspect lived just 2 miles from the Sena family, but it is not known if there is a connection.

Children at Charlotte’s school wore orange bands to celebrate and support Charlotte’s rescue.

The suspect is currently behind bars and held without bail.