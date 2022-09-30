ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Police accused a man of stabbing an FDNY EMT worker to death in Queens.

The NYPD identified the assailant as 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos Friday morning. Investigators alleged he went on a vicious unprovoked attack, stabbing EMT Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, 61, two dozen times after she stepped out of her station house near 20th Avenue and 41st Street at around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect was then chased by witnesses into his apartment, where he barricaded himself inside.

Zisopoulos was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to authorities.

Members of the FDNY mourned Russo-Elling’s death on Thursday. Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Russo-Elling served the department for nearly 25 years.

“She was absolutely beloved on this job,” Kavanagh said. “Members of EMS serve only to help and save other people’s lives. To be attacked and killed in the course of helping others is both heartbreaking and enraging for our department in ways I cannot describe.”

Russo-Elling served as a first responder during the Sept. 11 terror attacks, according to officials. She is the 1,158th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty and the second member of EMS to die in the line of duty in the last five years.