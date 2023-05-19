YONKER, N.Y. (PIX11) — After being a beloved educator for 50 years, The Superintendent of the Archdiocese of New York, Michael Deegan, is retiring in August.

The students he has served throughout his tenure wanted to say thank you.

The Superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York, Deegan says it feels like he was starting out as a catholic school teacher in New Rochelle only yesterday.

He says his heart is filled with gratitude.

“Mike Deegan good lord, you talk about an all-star catholic educator. You look for the secret why catholic schools are so sterling, look no further than Michael Deegan,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York.

After five decades of being a teacher, principal, associate superintendent, and deputy superintendent, Deegan says he feels like he never really left the classroom.

He says his mission every day as an educator is simple—always give back.

For nearly five years he was in charge of the Archdiocese of New York, which serves 54,000 students from pre-K through 12th grade, across 170 schools in nine counties and boroughs, from Staten Island to Albany.

His team faced tough challenges during the pandemic, and he says they came out more robust than ever before.

Deegan says upon retiring he will be spending more time with his family when he leaves his office in August.