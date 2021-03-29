Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

NEW YORK — The cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the tri-state area Sunday will continue moving offshore into the Atlantic on Monday as high pressure works its way into the region from the west.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the city, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley after strong, damaging winds whipped through New York and New Jersey Sunday night.

The wind likely won’t be as strong Monday, but sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50-55 mph are still possible.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon, with a high temperature of 52 degrees in the city and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week; we are tracking another storm that’s slated to arrive mid-week. As always, stay tuned for updates.

