NEW YORK (PIX11) — Delays and changes in subway train services continue as investigation regarding the Brooklyn shootings that happened Tuesday morning is ongoing.

Check the following changes below. The list was last updated at 11:30 a.m.

B and W trains are suspended

Limited service for D train: 9 Av and Coney Island-Stillwell Av

Limited service for N train: 9 Av and Coney Island-Stillwell Av

Northbound C trains are delayed

No R service between Whitehall St-South Ferry and Bay Ridge-95 St.

E and J trains are running with delays in both directions

Northbound Nos. 4 and 5 trains are running with delays

This is a developing story; check back for updates.