NEW YORK (PIX11) — Delays and changes in subway train services continue as investigation regarding the Brooklyn shootings that happened Tuesday morning is ongoing.
Check the following changes below. The list was last updated at 11:30 a.m.
- B and W trains are suspended
- Limited service for D train: 9 Av and Coney Island-Stillwell Av
- Limited service for N train: 9 Av and Coney Island-Stillwell Av
- Northbound C trains are delayed
- No R service between Whitehall St-South Ferry and Bay Ridge-95 St.
- E and J trains are running with delays in both directions
- Northbound Nos. 4 and 5 trains are running with delays
This is a developing story; check back for updates.