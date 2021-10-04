Subway riders on edge after Times Square shoving incident

There are millions of riders, hundreds of trains and an endless number of harmless, uneventful interactions in New York City’s subway system every single day, but it’s the high profile, random acts of violence that keep some riders on edge and on alert.

In the latest incident, a woman got up from a bench in the Times Square subway station and shoved a rider into a train as it pulled into the station. The victim slammed into the side of a northbound No. 1 train, suffering facial injuries.

Her attacker was still on the loose on Monday night.

A few hours after the subway shove — on an adjacent platform in the same busy Times Square station — police say a man in his 30s shot himself in the leg. The circumstances aren’t yet clear.

It’s also not clear what prompted the woman in the morning incident to shove another person into an oncoming train.

But a Pennsylvania native who moved to the Big Apple just a few weeks ago said he was well aware of the subway system’s reputation for potential danger – long before he set foot on a platform.

“I’ve been hearing about this on Tik Tok. People are getting pushed into the subway,” he said. “You gotta be alert.”

