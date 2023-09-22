NEW YORK (PIX11) — While some parents may describe raising a child as a priceless experience, a new study says that parenting adds up quickly in New York City.

Parents can spend up to $226,849 to raise a child in New York over 18 years, according to a Lending Tree study. While families in New York can spend an average of 20% of their income on their children.

On average, parents spend can more than a quarter of a million dollars to raise a child nationwide. The average annual cost to raise a child jumped 19% from 2016 to 2021.

New York is the sixth most expensive state to raise a child, while New Jersey is ninth. Additionally, Hawaii takes the title for the most expensive place, the study revealed.

